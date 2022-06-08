'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Series Casts Katie Brayben and Keir Charles

It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO