ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Series Casts Katie Brayben and Keir Charles

By Julia Humphrey
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridgerton universe just got a little bigger, as Deadline has revealed that the upcoming Netflix prequel series has cast Katie Brayben and Keir Charles in recurring roles. The duo will play Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively. Prior to the series, Brayben appeared as a guest star in...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6: Where Is the Final Season Streaming?

We will have well-tailored suits and flat caps lined with razors for one last run. The sixth and final season of the popular British period-time drama Peaky Blinders has been released by the BBC. This final season of the BAFTA Award-winning series will continue to follow the story of the Shelby crime family and is available on the BBC along with its streaming platform and is also primed for a release on Netflix as well.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adjoa Andoh
Person
Michelle Fairley
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Collider

8 LGBTQ+ Films to Enjoy With Friends During Pride Month

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is back in full swing with celebratory parades, parties, and festivals around the country. In the entertainment industry, new releases and exciting announcements have been made pertaining to the growing need for more LGBTQ+ media and depictions of queer joy. For those who want to celebrate with...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Adds Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, and More

The cast of Yellowstone, Paramount's mega-success series is expanding in Season 5, and fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. The new season will also feature Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy, and Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby. Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prequel#Green Wing
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
MOVIES
Collider

Best Jonathan Bailey Performances That Aren't 'Bridgerton'

Jonathan Bailey is enjoying a much-deserved moment in the sun, thanks to his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the critically acclaimed and uber-popular Netflix series Bridgerton. Season 2’s leading man put up a stellar performance that inducted him into superstardom and cemented his place as the show’s new fan-favorite following the departure of the Duke of Hastings, Rege-Jean Page. Bailey might have just gained international stardom, but this new achievement was not sudden, nor did it happen from a place of obscurity. Think of his success as a mini-marathon rather than a quick sprint.
MOVIES
Collider

'Peaky Blinders': Is Tommy Shelby a Savior or the Devil?

“He's a god, he's a man. He's a ghost, he's a guru.” Indeed, Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is many things. He can be whatever the situation requires of him, be it a respectable family man, a shrewd businessman, a socialist MP, or a ruthless gangster. What he’s not, however, is either a spotless good guy or a callous villain. He exists somewhere in between, in a sort of gray area permeated with a haze like a chilly misty morning on the streets of Birmingham. As a protagonist he falls under the label of anti-hero but beyond that he resists classification, by the viewers, the other characters, and even himself. It is only until the last episode of the final season that the mist lifts, his past goes up in flames and a new man is reborn from the ashes and the rubble.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

‘Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Check Out the Actors Behind the Supernatural Drama

What happens when you combine a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor in one show? You get Evil, a refreshing take on the supernatural story arc where logic and beliefs collide. Dr. Kristen Bouchard is a skeptical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training Father David Acosta and technology contractor Ben Shakir. They explore and investigate supposed paranormal activity, unexplained conspiracies, alleged demonic possessions, and other abnormal occurrences. The trio must draw the line between science and religion to see if there’s something supernatural behind these mysteries or whether it’s simple logic.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Talia Burns Is One of 'First Kill's Most Compelling Characters

Editor's Note: The following contains First Kill Season 1 spoilers.Set in a world full of vampires and monsters, and based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, Netflix’s First Kill explores the forbidden romance between monster hunter Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis) and vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and the impact their romance has on those around them. Particularly, the impact it has on their families, both of which are set in their traditions and appalled at the mere thought of this relationship. The series, overall, does a rather great job at developing almost every member of their main cast, making viewers feel for them from the very beginning. While every character has their own unique and exciting journeys during the season, Cal’s mother Talia Burns (Aubin Wise) stands out as a character that shines so brightly, it’s impossible not to love her.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Nanook of the North' at 100: How Documentaries Can Warp Reality

It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 10 Best HBO Shows to Binge Watch This Summer

HBO has been setting the highest standard for television for decades now. The most groundbreaking shows have come from HBO, and there is no doubt that the current state of the quality of television shows would be nowhere near as good without the groundwork laid by the network. HBO, however, is not just about the past, as they continue to produce the greatest collection of television shows that are offered on TV today.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight Discuss Polly's Legacy in Season 6

The sixth and final season of the period crime drama, Peaky Blinders has come to Netflix a few months after airing on BBC and BBC iPlayer. It’s welcome news for fans of the series, but at the very heart of the new season, one important character will be missing and that is Polly Gray (Helen McCrory), the ferocious matriarch of the Shelby family. The show creator, Steven Knight, and one of the series’ main protagonists, Cillian Murphy discuss how they worked to incorporate and pay tribute to Aunt Polly in the final season of the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is Hollywood's preeminent auteur of pastel-colored delights. He has a style all his own: carefully curated color palettes, quirky characters, surreal sets. But his movies also pack emotional depth. There's usually melancholy beneath the humor. Over the years, Anderson has shared a few of his favorite films, both...
MOVIES
Collider

From Guaplord to Chad, The 10 Best Pete Davidson Sketches on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson was part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2014 when he was just 20. Recently departed in an emotional season 47 finale, Davidson was the first person born in the 1990s to join the cast, and one of the youngest members of SNL history. Davidson stars in many of SNL’s sketches, with many of them earning millions of views. He is perhaps most known for playing Chad, a deadpan recurring character whose catchphrase is simply “ok” or “I’m good”.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy