Honora Jean Dunkak, born in Santa Cruz, CA to Katherine and Charles Coffey, passed away on November 11, 2021, in Poulsbo Washington at 89 years old. Honora attended the University of Oregon and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Political Science with a certificate in education. Honora met her husband, Elmer Brettman Dunkak (Mo) while teaching elementary education in California. They were married in May 1958 and remained married until his death in 1998.

POULSBO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO