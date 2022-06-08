Fast-rising 2025 TE Davon Mitchell 'smiling' after adding Texas offer

Argyle (Texas) three-star interior offensive lineman Wes Tucker has committed to Baylor, announcing the decision Saturday. “First off I want to give all the glory and honor to God for blessing me with the ability to play this game that I love, I also want to thank my parents and my brother Jack and my sister Carly for always supporting me and believing in me. To My high school coaches, teammates, and friends: y’all have done so much for me than you’ll ever know for always making me feel loved and believing in me even after I got injured. This decision has been in the works for a long time and God has shown me hat this is the best place for me and my future. To the town of Argyle: I love you and forever will love to call this place home. The support that has been shown by the children and adults in this town that don’t even know is amazing. And finally to Noel Scarlett: you are my driving force, You are my guardian angel. You got me here and I’m doing this for you, I miss you and love you every single day, With all of this being said, I’m very excited to announce I will be committing to Baylor University,” Tucker said.

WACO, TX ・ 47 MINUTES AGO