Fast-rising 2025 TE Davon Mitchell 'smiling' after adding Texas offer

By Cole Patterson • Orangebloods Recruiting Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2025 Allen (Texas) tight end Davon Mitchell has seen his recruitment explode since the early stages of the spring. Mitchell, who is preparing for his sophomore season at Allen High in the Metroplex, is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the Lone Star State, despite having three varsity seasons...

On3.com

Hykeem Williams on campus at Texas A&M for unofficial visit

Texas A&M’s big recruiting weekend just got even more impressive. Tim Verghese of On3’s AggieScoop reports four-star receiver Hykeem Williams of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan is on campus for an unofficial visit. Verghese says Williams is a surprise addition to the visitor list, and Williams spent Friday morning hanging out with coach Jimbo Fisher and staff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

3-star OL Wes Tucker commits to Baylor

Argyle (Texas) three-star interior offensive lineman Wes Tucker has committed to Baylor, announcing the decision Saturday. “First off I want to give all the glory and honor to God for blessing me with the ability to play this game that I love, I also want to thank my parents and my brother Jack and my sister Carly for always supporting me and believing in me. To My high school coaches, teammates, and friends: y’all have done so much for me than you’ll ever know for always making me feel loved and believing in me even after I got injured. This decision has been in the works for a long time and God has shown me hat this is the best place for me and my future. To the town of Argyle: I love you and forever will love to call this place home. The support that has been shown by the children and adults in this town that don’t even know is amazing. And finally to Noel Scarlett: you are my driving force, You are my guardian angel. You got me here and I’m doing this for you, I miss you and love you every single day, With all of this being said, I’m very excited to announce I will be committing to Baylor University,” Tucker said.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas offers TCU offensive line commit Trevor Goosby

Texas continues to place an emphasis on offensive line recruiting. The Longhorns have sent an offer to TCU offensive tackle commit Trevor Goosby. A three-star prospect out of Melissa High School with major upside at the next level. He received first-team all-district honors during his junior season at tackle. Goosby has picked up 12 offers and expects many more in the near future.
TEXAS STATE

