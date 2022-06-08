Koogeek O1EU Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

If you’re a parent, you likely worry about your baby’s well-being when they’re in their cot. The Miku Pro smart baby monitor allows you to track your little one’s growth and receive greater awareness of how they sleep and breathe. In particular, it shares real-time alerts of their RPMs and even alerts you of any changes. Best of all, it doesn’t require any wearables. Moreover, this smart baby monitor features 1,080p video resolution, enabling you to observe the nursery in high definition. You can even save unlimited videos to your device to share with friends and family. Furthermore, the Miku Pro offers a rich playlist of white noise, lullabies, and more to calm your baby’s nervous system. Finally, it includes humidity, sound, light, and temperature sensors, so you can set ideal conditions for your little one’s sleep.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO