Koogeek O1EU Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Tackle demanding tasks with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop. Equipped with performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers a 20% performance improvement, making it suitable for video editing, coding, and gaming. Moreover, this laptop delivers up to 10 hours of nonstop use or up to a 4-hour battery life after a 30-minute charge. This Acer high-performance laptop also has a 14″ touch screen, which delivers a vibrant 100% sRGB color range. There’s even the choice of 2 resolutions: 2,560 by 1,600 or 1,920 by 1,200. Both of which use the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to resist stains and odor-causing bacteria. Furthermore, this versatile laptop sports a Full HD MIPI webcam with noise-reduction technology and a dual-microphone array. Plus, it includes 2 upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio for distortion-free sound. Finally, it includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.
