A “lynching” has been defined as the illegal killing of a person or persons without due process of law. While most of the lynchings in America have been racial terrorism in nature, with Whites killing Black men, women, and children by this method, it appears that the National NAACP (National Association For the Advancement of Colored People), has moved from fighting such illegal actions to committing them against their own members. According to the Justice Coalition, a coalition of NAACP members seeking redress of the issues of the National Organization illegally taking over branches and state organizations, the National Organization has taken action against no less than 52 branches, chapters, and individuals throughout the country.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO