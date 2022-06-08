ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Special Olympics: Smoky Hill Unified hoops team dreams of gold at USA Games

By COURTNEY OAKES
sentinelcolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsmael Shah’s life has already changed for the better because of Special Olympics sports, and now he has the experience of a lifetime in front of him. The 17-year-old Smoky Hill High School student is part of the school’s Unified basketball team, which has been selected to represent Colorado in the...

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

High School News: Gatorade 2021-2022 Softball State Players of the Year

Gatorade announced today the 2021-2022 Softball State Players of the Year for each state. The Gatorade National Player of the Year will be announced on Friday (June 10). Scroll down to see the complete 2021-2022 list; here are the previous year’s winners:. Click HERE to see the Gatorade 2019-2020...
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Franklin's Unified Basketball team wins gold at Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A team from Massachusetts has taken home the gold medal in basketball at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida. Franklin High School's unified basketball program, which is the first from Massachusetts to qualify for the Special Olympics, won the gold medal thanks to a comeback victory on Friday against a team from Oregon.Tyler Morrill, who teammates say is the team's Michael Jordan, hit the game-tying and game-winning shots in the final seconds of the gold medal contest.The team is made up of special athletes and neurotypical partners, and they have all formed a bond on and off the court."They...
FRANKLIN, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado track and field’s 4×400 men’s relay team finishes 19th at nationals

Colorado’s 4×400-meter men’s relay team finished 19th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships semifinal on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Buffs, who were competing in the event for the first time in program history, initially finished 7th in their heat and 20th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 6.12 seconds, but they then moved up to 6th and 19th, respectively, after Baylor was disqualified. The four Buffaloes that made history were Tyler Williams, Ian Gilmore, Garrett Nelson and Aaron McCoy. This quartet set the second-fastest time of the season for themselves, narrowly missing their season-best of 3 minutes, 5.50 seconds that was set in Arkansas in the NCAA West Prelims. That time made the Buffs an automatic qualifier and was the second-fastest time in CU history. The Buffs were also able to help the program extend a now 20-season streak of having a men’s representative compete at nationals.  Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Report: Bulls could be main threat to sign Mitchell Robinson away from Knicks

The Bulls could be the main threat to take Mitchell Robinson away from the Knicks in free agency this summer, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Chicago and the Pistons were among teams that engaged in trade talks about Robinson prior to February’s deadline, Berman writes, but Knicks officials decided to hang onto the fourth-year center through the rest of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics Usa#Usa Games#Smoky Hill High School#Espn#Nba#Buffaloes
theScore

2022 Pac-12 title odds: A 3-horse race

It's been six years since a Pac-12 program participated in the College Football Playoff. Even the most optimistic football fan west of the Rocky Mountains has to admit this league is a cut below the other Power 5 conferences. That means the top tier here shouldn't be held in as...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy