Before You See Jurassic World Dominion: 6 Key Things To Remember

By Alexandra Ramos
 3 days ago

Welcome… to Jurassic Park - oh wait, we can’t say that anymore, can we? Since Jurassic Park is literally destroyed.

It’s been a few years since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released in theaters in 2018, and now, as part of the 2022 movie release schedule , Jurassic World Dominion is coming out, combining not only legacy cast members but new ones as well, creating an entertaining and thrilling conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy.

However, for those who have to wait until it releases in theaters to the public, there are probably some things you might have forgotten from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, considering it has been so long. If you don't have time to rewatch the 2018 film, here are six key things that you should remember before heading out to the theaters to see the latest Chris Pratt-leading film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrb8j_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Island That The Dinosaurs Inhabited Has Been Destroyed

That’s right. That legendary island that we all know and love is completely gone. One of the biggest plot points of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom originally was that Isla Nublar was going to go up in flames due to a volcanic eruption, so our protagonists had to travel to the island in order to save some of the species.

While it seemed that they got a decent amount onto the boat before the island went up in flames totally, there’s no denying that it’s sad to see this island that we’ve all watched from the very first Jurassic Park movie get slowly destroyed as smoke covers it. I mean, I know you remember that scene of the dinosaur roaring while on the deck as they sailed away and the island collapsed beneath them. It still haunts me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOhQk_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Originally, The Dinosaurs Were Going To Be Moved To A New Island, But It Was All A Ploy

A big reason as to why the dinosaurs were originally going to be taken off Isla Nublar instead of just letting them die was that they were supposed to be moved to a new island where they could be safe in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That was later revealed to be a farce.

Maisie (played by Isabella Sermon) overhears Mr. Eversoll (Toby Jones) an auctioneer and Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) have a conversation about what they were originally planning to do with the dinosaurs - sell them on the black market, and show off a new weaponized, genetically modified dinosaur called the Indoraptor. Maisie then tells Lockwood (James Cromwell), and when he confronts Mills, the man murders him - leaving Maisie all alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTOME_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Maisie Is Cloned From Lockwood’s Deceased Daughter

Cloning is something the Jurassic Park franchise has never shied from before, but cloning humans was something that hadn’t been brought to the forefront before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where it was revealed about halfway through the film that Maisie was actually a clone of Lockwood’s deceased daughter.

While in the grand scheme of all the chaos that was going on during this movie, it’ll play a key role most likely in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, as Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) have taken the girl under their care, so she’s may play a more vital role in the upcoming sequel - especially with that decision Maisie made at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8vic_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Indoraptor Is Killed By Blue

It seems that the people in the Jurassic Park movies can never learn their lessons in terms of cloning and making new dinosaurs, as the Indoraptor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was one of the scariest creatures alive. A combination of Indominus rex and Velociraptor DNA, it would have taken out many, many innocent lives.

Luckily, everyone’s favorite dinosaur, Blue, came to the rescue and fought the Indoraptor in one of the final sequences of the movie, culminating in them battling it out on a glass ceiling that ultimately cracks underneath them. While Blue is spared and unharmed, the Indoraptor is impaled and killed on impact. So thankfully, we won’t need to worry about that terrifying monster as we move into Jurassic World Dominion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wx86_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Blue Later Ran Off Into The Wild

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since we first saw Blue in Jurassic World in 2015 , but now Blue is free. At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Maisie makes a split-second decision and frees all the dinosaurs from their cages at the Lockwood estate due to a hydrogen cyanide gas leak that could kill them.

Blue ends up running off with the dinosaurs into the wild as well, with one last look at Owen before she vanishes beyond the trees. While it’s bittersweet to see her head off all on her own, it looks like we’re going to meet her again in Jurassic World Dominion due to her apparently having a baby of her own now - which begs the question , how the heck do these dinosaurs reproduce?

But, at the end of the day, if we’re being honest, I’m just looking forward to see this cute little dinosaur because the trailer already has me feeling some type of way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8oxo_0g4jTfkd00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

We Are Now In The Neo-Jurassic Age

While it’s a shame that Jeff Goldblum didn’t get to play a bigger role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , it looks like the latest sequel will be giving him a little more screen time. However, his character, Ian Malcolm, did deliver one of the most important monologues of the film at the very end, declaring that we are in the beginning stages of a neo-Jurassic Age.

In this, humans and dinosaurs must learn to live together. Jurassic World Dominion takes place about four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it looks like we’ve learned at least partially how to survive in a world with dinosaurs, but now, they are roaming free around the Earth and humans have to somehow find a way to stay alive now that they are not at the top of the food chain anymore.

I am so excited for Jurassic World Dominion to release, and while it could potentially mark the end of the Jurassic Park franchise , I’ll be happy to see how this this comes to an end and see what lies next for the dinosaurs of this world.

