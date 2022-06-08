ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Sentenced in Drug Case

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Premeditated Act of Revenge’: Minneapolis Police Officers Beat Man to a Pulp, Allegedly Plant Drugs Near His House After He Complained, Lawsuit Claims

Minneapolis police officers violated Andre Moore’s civil rights twice in a matter of months, a lawsuit obtained by the Atlanta Black Star alleges. According to the lawsuit, officers pulled a gun and taser on Moore while he complied during a traffic stop and then beat him until he was unconscious in December 2019. After he filed complaints about the abuse, he was framed for drug charges by one of the officers involved. A judge later dropped the charges because they were based on the “reckless disregard for the truth.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Years Later, No Arrests In Minneapolis Carjacking That Left Victim In Wheelchair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis carjacking victim wants answers and an arrest. It’s been two summers since Ben Schmid was shot 16 times in a hellacious ordeal. Schmid is miraculously alive after being carjacked in July 2020 near 37th and Elliott, a few blocks from George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis. “You get shot once in the hand and then after that, I went blank,” he said. “It was horrifying.” Schmid is now confined to a wheelchair, without feeling in his left leg or his fingertips. He’s in physical therapy twice a week where he’s working to move around with a walker. The public...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis. Police say that around 3:20 a.m., they found a car in the median of the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, and the driver had been shot. He died at the scene. Credit: CBS Later, officers learned that a second man from the scene, who was not in the car, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made in the case. The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Minneapolis police say Saturday’s shooting marks the 40th homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Teen to be Tried as Adult for Charges Stemming from Carjacking Spree

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A teen believed to be connected to carjacking spree in Edina and St. Louis Park late last year will stand trial as an adult. A juvenile court judge certified Vance Chatman to stand trial as an adult for his alleged part in the carjackings. Chatman faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old is one of three teens arrested in connection with the string of carjackings in Lunds & Byerlys parking lots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-Year-Old To Stand Trial As Adult In Edina, St. Louis Park Carjackings

Originally published June 10, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...
EDINA, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Cop Gets 3 Years For Stealing Drugs During Traffic Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rideshare Carjackings Plummet In Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carjackings have plagued communities across the Twin Cities, but investigators say the surge is starting to subside. Many times, rideshare drivers were the targets. Shaheen Yasir has been a full-time Lyft driver for three years. He says safety is a constant concern. “A lot of people does have protection in their car,” Yasir said. “Me personally, I don’t have like any like pepper spray or a gun or a knife. Just hope God, you don’t be a victim.” A spree of rideshare carjackings last fall spurred Minneapolis police to push out a crime alert. There’d been more than 40 robberies...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man In His 30s Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening, according to police. Just before 10 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that gunshots were fired in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Center suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Drug task force arrests Morton man Thursday

An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
MORTON, MN
myklgr.com

Bird Island man sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder

A Bird Island man has been sentenced last week to eight years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. On April 25, a Renville County jury found 27-year-old Scott Mooney of Bird Island guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder by Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and Threats of Violence.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘They’re Making Progress’: Mayor Frey Applauds Minneapolis Police For Getting Hundreds Of Guns Off The Street

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though there are fewer officers on the force, Minneapolis police have taken hundreds of guns off the street. “We have police officers that have gotten over 400 guns off the street this year alone,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday. “That is incredible work.” The mayor says city officers need to be applauded for their efforts, adding that lives are being saved. “Over the last 28 days, homicides are down by 60%,” the mayor said. “So, are we there yet? Hell no, but they’re making progress.” He says the city can cheer for police all while working...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

