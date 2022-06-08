ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis vetoes controversial Everglades bill

By Jim Turner
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a controversial measure tied to Everglades restoration that, even after being watered down during the legislative session, continued to draw concerns about potential wetlands destruction. Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, pushed to pass the bill (SB 2508) during the...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 7

Related
cw34.com

Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Attorney Files Suit Against Supervisor Of Elections In Hillsborough, Allegations Of “Zuck Bucks,” Violating Florida Sunshine Law

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections (HCSOE), and Lutz-based Vistra Communications, a government contractor offering integrated marketing and communications services are Defendants in a lawsuit filed May 25. The legal complaint contends the Defendants have violated Florida’s Sunshine Law –
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Wilton Simpson
CBS Miami

Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa exhibit highlights old Florida through kitschy maps

TAMPA, Fla. - Old Florida opened a world of wonder to the tourists of yesterday. Some of us were just kids at the time. "Remember being in the back seat of the car or even the front seat of the car with no seatbelt trying to help mom and dad navigate from place to place," says Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida to put millions of dollars toward restoring waterways, tackling red tide

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Florida will put millions of dollars toward restoring waterways and tackling red tide, an announcement that came on World Oceans Day Wednesday. Water Warrior Alliance, Keep Pinellas Beautiful and other Tampa Bay environmental groups held a beach event at Madeira Beach to clean up trash around sea turtle nesting areas and to celebrate World Oceans Day.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Florida Water#Vetoes#Politics State#Politics Governor#Senate#Doc Ford#Rum Bar Grille
CBS Miami

South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's Capitol riot hearing

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would comment following Thursday night's hearing, but we have yet to receive their statements.Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida leads nation in COVID deaths, CDC data shows

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida’s coronavirus death toll rose faster in the past week than any other state, though that increase was among the state’s smallest since the pandemic started. Federal data shows the state added 262 victims since the state Health Department’s last...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy