Sound Transit asks public to weigh in on proposed free youth fares
By Name
lynnwoodtoday.com
3 days ago
Sound Transit is asking for public feedback on a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers age 18 and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected in July to consider a proposal to make fares free for youth. The change would be implemented by Sept. 1, 2022, before the...
The Lynnwood City Council at its June 6 business meeting considered two new proposals from Volunteers of America Western Washington that could be funded through the city’s allotted $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) Senior Director Galina Volchkova asked the...
The Lynnwood City Council June 13 is set to receive a briefing on financing options for the Town Square Park acquisition, among other agenda items. The negotiated purchase price for this property, located on 198th Street Southwest, is $8 million. City staff are hoping to provide the council with direction on how to finance the acquisition.
While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.
The City of Lynnwood is presenting the first of its three summertime History and Heritage Days on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park. Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historic Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historic buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will be open for visitors. More information can be viewed here.
The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished. The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will...
The Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish County Health District have identified a confirmed case of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) in a Snohomish County resident. The individual experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, and extremities after consuming butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The...
Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 12 against the Boston Red Sox. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro...
Sua Yang Farms are back selling their freshly picked flower bouquets at the Alderwood Mr. Kleen 76 Station. After two weeks of cold weather when the flowers didn’t bloom, to another week of rain storms that flattened what was blooming, the peonies are robust. The Yangs are selling their bouquets Saturday, June 11 until about 3 p.m.
Here are some new spots around the area, and news for those who’ve missed their favorite Egyptian fare. Newly located at 23030 Highway 99, Edmonds, this place is sort of tucked into a spot all on its own and therefore easy to miss when you drive by on the busy Highway 99. But its worth the extra effort to find this shop and dine on their delicious fare, including these sandwiches — all served on homemade French baguettes:
California State University – Northridge senior and Lynnwood resident Vivian Rhodes figured after 12 days of waiting to hear back from CBS Television Studios regarding its Star Trek Command Training Program, she once again had not been chosen for the extremely competitive internship. “They told me I would hear...
The Edmonds School District continues its high school graduations June 16-20, and you can watch any of the ceremonies via livestream, thanks to Mountlake Terrace High School’s Visual Communications Club HBN. According to club advisory and MTHS teacher Angelo Comeaux, Club HBN is a a student leadership organization offered...
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Celebrate the Arts Party is set for Wednesday, June 15 on the plaza at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Get early access to view the juried art galleries at the Edmonds Arts Festival, enjoy an evening of fun with friends, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by Aaron Crawford while supporting a great cause.Tickets are $75 if purchased before the event, $100 at the door.
The rain comes…the rain goes…then it comes again. Sound familiar? This pattern continues to occur, even with the month of June well underway. As we inch closer and closer to astronomical summer, you would expect that the weather would start getting consistently nicer—but that just hasn’t been the case. The rain just keeps coming back.
Comments / 0