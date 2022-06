AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot by another child. “Poor little thing. He didn’t know whether he was coming or going. He just kept falling back. He said, ‘I’m tired.’ No, I know you’re not supposed to lay down and go to sleep. Not when you’re bleeding like […]

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO