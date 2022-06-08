Local Elks Member Elected State President

SAN ANGELO, TX — Congressman August Pfluger said this afternoon that he has learned of a plan in development at the US Department of Homeland Security to drop off illegal migrants into the City of San Angelo. County Judge Steve Floyd said that Tom Green County and the City...
Let's face it, with gasoline pushing $5 a gallon, the best vacation this year might just be a "staycation". That doesn't mean you can't have an incredible Independence Day this year. This is my first 4th of July in San Angelo. Looking over the downtown San Angelo holiday plans, it certainly would seem to have everything that you would find in much bigger cities.
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Children's Art & Literacy Festival - chick here for full schedule. 10 a.m. -...
The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday night:. The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is at “CODE RED” status. We are overcapacity with all available kennels full and crates being utilized (which is not ideal situations for the dogs). Our capacity is still lingering around the worst it’s ever been.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The arrest of Funeral Director Richard Fuqua, of Abilene Funeral Home, was arrested Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, charged with the alleged theft of more than $25,000 in funeral funds from an elderly widow. Since KTAB/KRBC’s initial report, multiple clients of Fuqua’s has come […]
The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Coffee with. the CEO next week. The event on Wednesday, June 15th will feature. Chamber President Walt Koenig and will be held at Helen’s Bistro. and Bakery at 33 West Beauregard, Inside the Library downtown. The event is free and...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
The local blood supply remains very low, and all blood types are needed,. especially O positive and O negative. All healthy persons are urged to. donate now. If you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for. 10 days, you are eligible to donate. A blood drive will be next...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been 35 years since an Abilene teenager went missing. His father and a crime blogger are still fighting for justice for Michael Adams all this time later. It seemed like a typical night for 18-year-old Michael on June 9, 1987, as he worked his closing shift and headed back to […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a homicide after being contacted by the Irion County Sheriff's Office in regards to the remains of a male subject that was found in the county. According to a press release, the remains of a male subject that...
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are currently 358 active missing children reports in Texas. Well, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), there are 2,043 current missing persons cases in the Lone Star State. Out of those 2,043, there are 12...
Never miss a thing: join our email list and receive news like this directly to your inbox! Click here to join. The former Gomez’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 716 West Commerce in Brownwood, will soon have a new tenant. ‘A Taste of China,’ a full Chinese buffet, is hoping...
SAN ANGELO, TX -- Among San Angelo's most generous philanthropists who broke through countless cultural barriers, the legacy of Eva Camunez Tucker will continue to thrive in the form of a mural painted in her honor in downtown San Angelo. If you find yourself driving on Chadbourne Street in front...
MERTZON, TX – The body of a missing San Angelo man is believed to have been found buried on a ranch in Irion County. According to members of the family, on Jun. 8, the body of Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo has been located in the county west of Tom Green County but despite information obtained from the family the Irion County Sheriff's Office forwarded San Angelo LIVE! to the San Angelo Police Department.
