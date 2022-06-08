Downtown July 3rd Concert Planned

SAN ANGELO, TX — The high price of gasoline for your automobile is hurting pocketbooks in the Concho Valley. More pain in on the way, according to a new study by Vault Energy Solutions in Plano. Electricity rates for your home are the highest in 13 years and are about to get much worse, said a co-founder at Vault Energy, Jason Thomas. “Electricity providers are pricing new contracts near all-time highs. A perfect storm of conditions is converging that could make this summer and beyond the most expensive period ever for electricity in the history of Texas,” he said. ERCOT reports that 46…

