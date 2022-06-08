ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Downtown July 3rd Concert Planned

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. will host the 2nd annual “Star-Spangled. Banner Concert and Fireworks July 3rd at...

www.kksa-am.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Star, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

5 Sides of Town That Remind Us Of The Uniqueness of San Angelo

San Angelo is all about contradictions. In fact, San Angelo's location suggests that our city should look dry and almost treeless, like Abilene or other cities in West Texas. Yet, most of San Angelo is lush and green. We have towering trees to shade us and homes with lovely green grass lawns. Plus. the sheep statues are everywhere. We don't have War Hero statues or old dusty generals on horses. Our statues honor our way of life.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

New Liquor Store Opens on U.S. 277 in Christoval Friday

CHRISTOVAL – A small, locally owned liquor store is having a grand opening in on U.S. 277 in the southern Tom Green County Community of Christoval Friday evening. Grumpy’s Liquor, located at 20791 U.S. Hwy 277 South in Christoval, is having a grand opening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday where there will be vendors with samples, and you can check out the new business. The newest liquor store in Tom Green County is located between Ranch 277 and Tres Amigos Convenience store on the west side of U.S. 277 in Christoval.   The website for Grumpy’s Liquor says: This store started as a…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
kksa-am.com

Coffee with the Chamber CEO Event

The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Coffee with. the CEO next week. The event on Wednesday, June 15th will feature. Chamber President Walt Koenig and will be held at Helen’s Bistro. and Bakery at 33 West Beauregard, Inside the Library downtown. The event is free and...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Spangled Banner#Chicago Tribute Authority
cbs7.com

Big Spring welder featured on Netflix competition show

MHS graduate was born with arthrogryposis. The 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Tradeshow began at the Horseshoe on Wednesday. The Midland RockHounds defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Texas 4000 bike ride rolls through Midland. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT. Texas...
BIG SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: A Touch of Eva Camunez Tucker

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Among San Angelo's most generous philanthropists who broke through countless cultural barriers, the legacy of Eva Camunez Tucker will continue to thrive in the form of a mural painted in her honor in downtown San Angelo. If you find yourself driving on Chadbourne Street in front...
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

New traffic signals go live Monday, TxDOT says

ODESSA, Texas — Two new intersections will hopefully be a little safer come Monday. TxDOT says two traffic signals will be going live, one in Greenwood and one in Odessa. The Greenwood one is located at FM 307 and County Road 1090. This one will be operational Monday morning.
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Electricity Rates Have Doubled With No Relief in Sight

SAN ANGELO, TX — The high price of gasoline for your automobile is hurting pocketbooks in the Concho Valley. More pain in on the way, according to a new study by Vault Energy Solutions in Plano. Electricity rates for your home are the highest in 13 years and are about to get much worse, said a co-founder at Vault Energy, Jason Thomas. “Electricity providers are pricing new contracts near all-time highs. A perfect storm of conditions is converging that could make this summer and beyond the most expensive period ever for electricity in the history of Texas,” he said. ERCOT reports that 46…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ground broken at Home2 Suites location in Brownwood

Construction is underway on the new Home2 Suites hotel located behind Studebaker’s on East Commerce. On April 26, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Chapter 380 agreement with Brownwood Hotel Partners, LP to extend the project commencement date by six months. The economic development/Chapter 380...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Corinne T. Smith Animal Center at ‘code red’ status

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday night:. The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is at “CODE RED” status. We are overcapacity with all available kennels full and crates being utilized (which is not ideal situations for the dogs). Our capacity is still lingering around the worst it’s ever been.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Local funeral director, former client speaks out on arrest of Abilene Funeral Home director

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The arrest of Funeral Director Richard Fuqua, of Abilene Funeral Home, was arrested Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, charged with the alleged theft of more than $25,000 in funeral funds from an elderly widow. Since KTAB/KRBC’s initial report, multiple clients of Fuqua’s has come […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Toddler Drowns at North San Angelo Apartment Complex

SAN ANGELO – A toddler died yesterday in San Angelo after drowning in a pool at a northside apartment complex. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 9 at around 5:27 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to 3306 N. Bryant Blvd., the Resort at Riverside apartment complex, for the report of a possible drowning.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy