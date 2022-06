The Natchitoches Parish Library’s Summer Reading Program continues to provide summer family fun with “The Dinosaur Experience” held at the downtown riverbank Thursday, June 9 as over 100 children and their parents enjoyed the show. While the show takes considerable liberties with the evolutionary timeline separating mammals and dinosaurs, the reason is to provide a fun interactive experience. As the only owner of several pet T-Rexes in the state said, “Every paleontologist began as a kid fascinated with dinosaurs.” The children had an exciting time seeing the dinosaurs in their library books come to life.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO