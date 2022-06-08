ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock's "Black Adam" Trailer Arrives

By Quam Odunsi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, fans received the first trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Johnson first gave fans a look into his new role back in 2019 and shared that the DC film would release in late 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the production saw multiple setbacks. Consequently, Johnson...

ComicBook

Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at a Surprising DC Organization

On Wednesday morning, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC antihero to the big screen. The trailer shed a bit of light on what Black Adam's world and modern status quo will look like, with him being joined by members of the Justice Society of America in the film. One thing that has been less obvious about the film has been its antagonists — but the trailer might have provided the first look at what to expect. The Black Adam trailer features a number of goons driving technologically-advanced flying scooters, which fans have speculated could be the first look at the film's version of Intergang.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
Polygon

Nope’s new trailer finally reveals what Jordan Peele’s latest movie is about

Jordan Peele loves keeping his movies mysterious, but the latest trailer for Nope finally gives us a bit of information on what his new movie is actually about. The trailer was released on Thursday and lets its stars like Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun look to the sky in hopes of unraveling a universal mystery. Nope is set to be released in theaters on July 22.
HOLAUSA

Watch Dwayne Johnson as a superhero in ‘Black Adam’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson’s turn as a superhero has been long-awaited. “Black Adam” has been in development for years, with DC finally releasing its trailer today. RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s daughters play the perfect prank on their dad Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprises his mom with...
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
Distractify

'RHOA:' Sanya Richards-Ross and Drew Sidora Are Officially Enemies

Throughout Season 14 of The Real Housewive of Atlanta, social media users have praised the cast for their dedication to building and maintaining a solid sisterhood. So far, we’ve witnessed the ladies stand up for Drew Sidora throughout her marriage troubles with Ralph Pittman Jr., and we’ve seen the crew support Marlo Hampton’s latest venture, L’Archive. However, drama is never not too far away and Drew and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross have some tension.
tvinsider.com

‘Hollywood Houselift’: Anthony Anderson Walks Jeff Lewis Through His Home (VIDEO)

Get ready to go into the homes of your favorite TV stars as Amazon Freevee‘s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis pulls back the curtain on their home improvement projects. In a first look at the premiere episode, arriving Friday, June 10, Lewis is lending his help to black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson. The interior designer gets a walk through Anderson’s home as the actor leads him on a tour of recent projects and reservations around the estate.
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Romance On New REVOLT Series "Caresha Please"

That fine line between business and pleasure has been blurred now that Yung Miami has set forth her own series via REVOLT. Sean "Diddy" Combs is adding another talk show platform to his growing network and apparently, it stars none other than Yung Miami. Today (June 8), REVOLT announced that the City Girls star would be hosting Caresha Please, a title that was taken from a viral social media moment.
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
hotnewhiphop.com

Abby De La Rosa Reveals She Spends Time With Another Nick Cannon Baby Mama

Former rapper and current TV personality Nick Cannon has made quite a name for himself in the world of fatherhood. The 41-year-old has seven children with five different women spanning over the course of eleven years. While the majority of Cannon’s baby mamas seemed to have kept their distance from one another, the same does not go for Abby De La Rosa who has recently revealed a budding relationship with another one of Cannon’s BMs.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

Click here to read the full article. The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. As basically a...
The Verge

Strange World’s first trailer shows off a bizarre, beautiful sci-fi universe

The first trailer for Strange World, the next animated feature from Disney, looks like a pulp paperback novel cover brought to life. It’s as beautiful as it is strange, with gooey aliens, walking mountains, and lots more sci-fi oddities. Disney describes it as a story that “journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.” It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and has some notable names helming it as well, including director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen (Raya).
hotnewhiphop.com

Jojo Zarur Says Kevin Gates Is Single

Kevin Gates stirred up a storm over the past few weeks. His brief encounter with Summer Walker at the club turned into a viral moment that prompted her boyfriend to respond on social media. This week, he and Jojo Zarur of Love & Hip-Hop Miami fame spurred up dating rumors, which led to even more speculation surrounding Gates' relationship status.
