The Rock's "Black Adam" Trailer Arrives

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment.
Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix
Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
