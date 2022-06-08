The Rock's "Black Adam" Trailer Arrives

On Wednesday morning, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC antihero to the big screen. The trailer shed a bit of light on what Black Adam's world and modern status quo will look like, with him being joined by members of the Justice Society of America in the film. One thing that has been less obvious about the film has been its antagonists — but the trailer might have provided the first look at what to expect. The Black Adam trailer features a number of goons driving technologically-advanced flying scooters, which fans have speculated could be the first look at the film's version of Intergang.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO