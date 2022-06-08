Surnaik ruling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lt. Col. Dr. Craig Joseph Coonley, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center with his family by his side. Born on February 18, 1951, in Schenectady, N.Y., Craig attended St. Paul the Apostle School and graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady. He was a graduate of Union College (summa cum laude) in Schenectady and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. Craig was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a military physician and Lieutenant Colonel.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO