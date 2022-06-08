ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Surnaik ruling

Download PDF
WVNews
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Thirty-year Circuit Judge...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Correction

An article published June 9 by WV News incorrectly stated the location where insulin manufacturer UNDBIO Inc. plans to open a facility in Morgantown. UNDBIO signed a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia on May 17 indicating its plans to manufacture insulin at the WVU Research Park. The WVU Research...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Commission reaches no decisions on EMS funding

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners on Tuesday discussed ways they could help ambulance squads in the county survive but made no decisions. It’s part of an ongoing conversation begun more than a year ago, as the county’s active ambulance squads have shrunk from eight to five. State code says the county is tasked with providing EMS but isn’t specific on how it must do it.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lt. Col. Dr. Craig Joseph Coonley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lt. Col. Dr. Craig Joseph Coonley, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center with his family by his side. Born on February 18, 1951, in Schenectady, N.Y., Craig attended St. Paul the Apostle School and graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady. He was a graduate of Union College (summa cum laude) in Schenectady and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. Craig was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a military physician and Lieutenant Colonel.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Habitat project could start by August

KINGWOOD — A groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a Habitat for Humanity tri-plex on Sisler Street in Kingwood could be held by August, according to Michael Richard, executive director of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity. At a December Kingwood City Council meeting, Richard said Habitat will be building three...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

For The Record

AURORA — On Sunday, state troopers responded to an address on George Washington Highway, Aurora, to a complaint of a physical altercation. Steven Wayne Schissler, 21, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Witnesses said that he shoved a woman into a door and got into a physical altercation with another man over the purchase of a video gaming system. Bond was set at $5,000 by Magistrate P.L. Grimm.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Joseph 'JP' Second

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph “JP” Second, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9, 2022, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Veto. A lifelong resident of Harrison County, he graduated from Victory High School...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Vaughn Ledrue Ritter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Vaughn Ledrue Ritter, 74, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. Vaughn was surrounded by his loving family singing “Take Me Home Country Roads” as he took his final breath.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

NSDAR chapters present gift bags, items to new citizens in Clarksburg, West Virginia, naturalization ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday, the Daniel Davisson, Elk River and Ohio Valley chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) presented gift bags containing patriotic items including a copy of the U.S. Constitution and Flag Code to 31 new U.S. citizens at the naturalization ceremony in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Inaugural Harrison County (West Virginia) Pet Expo demonstrates K-9 techniques, products for pet owners

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pet lovers and their four-legged friends enjoyed a day of themed activities Saturday during the inaugural Harrison County Pet Expo. The event, held at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex along U.S. 19, was a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Harrison County, according to organizer Christina Murphy.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Joanne Reed

KINGWOOD — Surrounded by her loving family, Joanne H. “Jan” Reed passed away peaceably at home in Kingwood on Friday morning, June 10. She was 90. Jan was born May 10, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary Hoff Pugh. Her mother was a music teacher, and her father was a general superintendent for the Lillybrook Coal Company near Beckley.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Leona Faye (Jackman) Palmer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Leona Faye (Jackman) Palmer, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side. She was born June 3, 1934, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Robert Morris and Dora Jeanetta (Young) Jackman.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Insulin plant would be great addition to NCWV

A little less than a year after about 1,400 employees lost their jobs when the former Mylan Pharmaceutical plant closed in Morgantown, efforts continue to revitalize the economy not only for Monongalia County but also North Central West Virginia. That effort receive a huge boost this week with the announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• A ceremony to honor PFC Zach Riffle will be held 12:30 p.m. on the Preston County Courthouse lawn. Riffle served in the United States Marine Corps as a landing support specialist. He died on Jan. 19 following a tactical vehicle rollover near Jacksonville, North Carolina. • At 2 p.m.,...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Around the community

WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA — Samantha Chambers, of Aurora, is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

UHC sees change in leadership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend marks the changing of an era at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The facility on Friday said farewell to longtime CEO Mike Tillman, and it will welcome new CEO Dr. David Hess on Monday. Tillman’s retirement comes after nearly 30 years at...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Commission signs off on broadband project

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners signed off Tuesday on projects that will extend broadband service to 2,658 homes and businesses in north central and western Preston County. Tim Wotring, co-owner and president of Prodigi, a local company, and the Preston County Economic Development Authority were successful in obtaining Line...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

State of the County event set for June 16

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will host State of the County on June 16. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Held at the Kingwood Community Building, the event begins at 5 p.m. with a Business After Hours mixer that will include hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. A cash bar will be available.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Dolores Powell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dolores Powell, age 98, passed peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living facility in Bridgeport. She was born December 5, 1923, in Philippi, WV, the daughter of the late Clarence and Merle McKinney. She was preceded in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Newburg Council talks water, licensing internet businesses

NEWBURG — Water service and internet businesses were the topics of discussion at a Tuesday meeting of Newburg Town Council. A discussion about funding for the Independence and Marquess water extensions ended without any action being taken. In March, Jonathan Fowler of the West Virginia Public Service Commission encouraged...
NEWBURG, WV

