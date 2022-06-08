ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Robert-Alexander-runs-front-696x506.jpg

By WVU file photo
WVNews
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer running...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Joseph 'JP' Second

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph “JP” Second, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9, 2022, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Veto. A lifelong resident of Harrison County, he graduated from Victory High School...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lt. Col. Dr. Craig Joseph Coonley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lt. Col. Dr. Craig Joseph Coonley, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center with his family by his side. Born on February 18, 1951, in Schenectady, N.Y., Craig attended St. Paul the Apostle School and graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady. He was a graduate of Union College (summa cum laude) in Schenectady and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. Craig was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a military physician and Lieutenant Colonel.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Joanne Reed

KINGWOOD — Surrounded by her loving family, Joanne H. “Jan” Reed passed away peaceably at home in Kingwood on Friday morning, June 10. She was 90. Jan was born May 10, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary Hoff Pugh. Her mother was a music teacher, and her father was a general superintendent for the Lillybrook Coal Company near Beckley.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Vaughn Ledrue Ritter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Vaughn Ledrue Ritter, 74, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. Vaughn was surrounded by his loving family singing “Take Me Home Country Roads” as he took his final breath.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Steve Simon set to keep 10K streak alive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Steve Simon’s journey as a runner began about 40 years ago, and it still hasn’t stopped. Simon is one of a select few preparing to run in the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K for the 26th consecutive year, having not missed an edition of the race since the annual event began in 1997. He was already experienced in the sport and had a group of running friends when the race first started.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Dolores Powell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dolores Powell, age 98, passed peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living facility in Bridgeport. She was born December 5, 1923, in Philippi, WV, the daughter of the late Clarence and Merle McKinney. She was preceded in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Get Outside and Get Involved in Mountaineer Country

KINGWOOD — It’s no secret that Mountaineer Country lives up to the state’s reputation of “Almost Heaven.” With scenic vistas, endless miles of land and water trails and hidden gems just a short drive away, it’s a great place to live and visit. What makes our area special though is our Mountaineer Country hospitality, right?
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Correction

An article published June 9 by WV News incorrectly stated the location where insulin manufacturer UNDBIO Inc. plans to open a facility in Morgantown. UNDBIO signed a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia on May 17 indicating its plans to manufacture insulin at the WVU Research Park. The WVU Research...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Shane Lyons on the changing world of college athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons let loose with a soft laugh as he thought about the question that had been posed to him Friday morning. “Could you ever have imagined seven years ago, when you came to take this job in Morgantown, how...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For The Record

AURORA — On Sunday, state troopers responded to an address on George Washington Highway, Aurora, to a complaint of a physical altercation. Steven Wayne Schissler, 21, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Witnesses said that he shoved a woman into a door and got into a physical altercation with another man over the purchase of a video gaming system. Bond was set at $5,000 by Magistrate P.L. Grimm.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Rhododendron Girls State to be held at Davis & Elkins College (West Virginia)

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College will welcome more than 200 rising high school seniors as American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State returns for a full in-person session beginning Sunday and running through Friday. The young women selected to participate in West Virginia’s premier leadership academy...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Inaugural Harrison County (West Virginia) Pet Expo demonstrates K-9 techniques, products for pet owners

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pet lovers and their four-legged friends enjoyed a day of themed activities Saturday during the inaugural Harrison County Pet Expo. The event, held at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex along U.S. 19, was a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Harrison County, according to organizer Christina Murphy.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K sees record numbers in 12th year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite damp weather on Saturday morning, the community gathered in record numbers to participate in the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K at Bridgeport City Park. The event remembers Deputy U.S. Marshal and Bridgeport native Derek Hotsinpiller, who was killed while serving a warrant in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU offers summer STEM camps

MORGANTOWN — This summer, students from across West Virginia may discover their passions in STEM at West Virginia University by attending one of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Engineering Challenge Camps. Designed to teach kids about science, technology, engineering and math, Statler College is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Around the community

WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA — Samantha Chambers, of Aurora, is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
AURORA, WV

