Florida Man Arrested Using 7 Different People’s Hilton Points For His Extended Stay

A Florida man has been arrested after a 10-day hotel day where he was using other people’s points.

On March 27, 2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hampton Inn located at 1344 Commercial Way in Spring Hill in reference to a report of fraud.

Hotel staff advised Marcus Montgomery, 25, had been staying at the hotel since March 17, 2022. During that time hotel management was notified that Montgomery was using the Hilton Honors points of seven different people to pay his hotel bill.

The hotel was made aware of the issue by a Hilton Honors member living in New York who was monitoring his account and reported the fraudulent activity.

Deputies then made contact with Montgomery at the hotel. Investigation revealed Montgomery used the Hilton Honors app to make online hotel reservations and then used the Hilton Honors points of unknown individuals to pay for the rooms.

Montgomery said he accessed the victim’s Hilton Honors account information using an online messaging app. Montgomery advised he did not know any of the seven victims whose Hilton Honors points he used to pay for his current stay.

Montgomery was arrested on a charge of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information.

There may be additional charges, pending contact with the six remaining victims who live all across the United States. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he was initially held on a $2,000 bond.

