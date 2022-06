INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has two people in custody for their alleged involvement in an April homicide. The IMPD said an investigation into the shooting death of 30-year-old Terrence McLean led police to identify two suspects in the case. One of the suspects was arrested in South Carolina in April. The IMPD arrested the other suspect Thursday with the help of the Violent Crimes Unit, SWAT team and US Marshal’s Task Force.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO