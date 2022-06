Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a big drug seizure on Thursday night and arrested three local men. The drug bust happened around 7:45 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Amesbury Drive. Seized were nearly 25.5 pounds of marijuana, more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, and six firearms - one of which was reported stolen.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO