Johnson County, KS

Overnight storms produce damage across KC metro

By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night's thunderstorms left scattered wind damage across parts of the Kansas City metro as severe weather rolled through, including a possible tornado that produced damage...

