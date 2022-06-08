ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Stafford County in northern Virginia Western King George County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or 8 miles west of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, Massaponax, Spotsylvania and Chancellorsville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or near Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Massaponax and Spotsylvania. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Columbia, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Falls Church, VA
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or near Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Massaponax and Spotsylvania. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy