A recently discovered error in its authentication code and its possible exploits can make users rethink. Speaking to The Daily Swing, security researcher Youssef Sammouda has revealed a set of flaws in the authentication code that Gmail uses, which has allowed him to exploit the vulnerabilities of Facebook. He reveals that this can be used to hijack any Facebook account that uses Gmail credentials as log-in info. The scope of the damage that could be done through the wrong exploitation of this vulnerability can only be imagined.

19 DAYS AGO