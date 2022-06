LEEDS, Iowa — Motorcycle riders are getting ready to return to Sioux City. Ickey Nickel in Leeds is hosting "Ickey Nickel Biker Nights" June 16th-18th. "Trying to turn it back into what it was downtown to where we're hooked in with a charity," said the Owner of Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill, Jonathan Keselring. "This year we're going to be raising money for the Miracle Riders and then we'll have stunt shows, I think 5 or 6 bands that are playing so yeah just a huge event. "

