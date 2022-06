Franklin R. Hayward passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. Frank was born at home in Caribou on Jan. 13, 1937, to Earl F. and Theora Wright Hayward. He was a graduate of Caribou High School in 1953 and the University of Maine in 1957 where he received his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry. He went on to earn a Master’s in Chemistry at the University of Wyoming, Laramie, in 1966.

