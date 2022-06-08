ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LIST: See Which Restaurants Will Be Coming To Texas Soon

By Dani Medina, Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOIIm_0g4j80PR00
Photo: Getty Images

It's time to add a new rotation of restaurants to your roster!

Dozens of restaurants are announcing their expansion into Texas , with some even slated to open this year. From fried chicken and donuts to sushi and hot dogs, here's a running list of restaurants opening locations in the Lone Star State as they're announced:

This list will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Fairview, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Luling, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Same Menu - Higher Bill!

Inflation is hitting the restaurant industry hard - and some across the country are avoiding upping their menu prices by adding additional fees like "fuel surcharge" or "non-cash adjustment." Jonathan Horowitz of Convive Hospitality Consulting says be glad you're in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Chicken#Soda Shop#Hot Dogs#Doughnut#Food Drink#Big Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy