Man recovers from moose trampling

By Wyoming News Exchange
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON (WNE) — Ed Opler, 89, was walking his dog on June 1 when a moose came out of “nowhere” and knocked him to the ground. “He couldn’t see her,” said Opler’s wife, Laura. “She just knocked him right down.”. A bit...

KIFI Local News 8

3 vehicle crash on US 26 in Idaho Falls

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday at 12:33 p.m. on US 26 at Iona Road in Idaho Falls. The post 3 vehicle crash on US 26 in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Man killed while mending fences after ATV rolls down embankment

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, at about 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ATV rollover takes the life of Etna man

On Wednesday, June 8, at about 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It...
ETNA, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies in fatal wreck near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — On June 08, 2022, at about 1:50 am, the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Local family, dozens of others evacuated after reports of shooting at Hill Cumorah

PALMYRA, New York — An Idaho Falls family and dozens of others were evacuated from the Sacred Grove and nearby buildings Wednesday evening after reports of an active shooter. Heather Schwartz was with her husband and son at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historical site around...
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wreck sends another vehicle into the river in Swan Valley

It happened again. There was another serious accident at the curves just south of the community of Swan Valley over the weekend. A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned Sunday and shut down the Highway for several hours. Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service and...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Wrong-way Crash on Interstate Near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and a teenager was injured in a wrong-way crash near Roberts on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 35-year-old man in a Chevrolet pickup got on the I-15 headed the wrong direction in the northbound lanes and crashed with a GMC pickup driven by a teenager. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, he was from Idaho Falls. The GMC ended up on its roof requiring the teen be extricated by emergency crews and taken to a local hospital. The crash blocked northbound traffic for more than two hours. ISP is investigating the crash.
eastidahonews.com

Man troopers found in possession of drugs following chase gets probation

AMERICAN FALLS — A Meridian man has been ordered to serve felony probation after reaching a plea agreement. Morgan Robert Barzee, 23, received three years probation from District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a May 27 hearing. As part of a plea agreement, Carnaroli withheld judgement, meaning if Barzee completes probation he will not have a felony conviction added to his record.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Fugitive re-captured after fleeing PMC following arrest

A missing fugitive is back in police custody. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos of American Falls was arrested following a high-speed chase on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was admitted to the Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Detention Center. The morning of Tuesday, June 7, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Gallegos had left the hospital. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wife testifies in jury trial for husband accused of killing his friend

IDAHO FALLS – The wife of a man on trial for killing his friend testified in court Wednesday. Jessica Hendricks, formerly Jessica Nielsen, was called to testify on the events of a 2019 Labor Day shooting, in which her now-husband, Marshal Dee Hendricks, 31, killed her ex-boyfriend, Rory Neddo, allegedly in self-defense.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man charged with felony for battering staff inside Mandarin House restaurant

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he attacked employees of a local restaurant and tossed furniture around, breaking items inside the business. Darion Tyron Vinson Jr., of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property following the incident. The alleged attack occurred...
POCATELLO, ID

