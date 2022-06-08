ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big-Hearted Man Turns Trash Into Tiny Houses For Oakland’s Homeless

By Erica Hatch
buzznicked.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oakland based artist, Gregory Kloehn, was attempting to work on a homeless architecture book when he became nothing short of INSPIRED! In awe of the creativity and resourcefulness of the homeless community that he was studying, Gregory was moved to establish a bit of permanence to their methodology. Motivated by...

www.buzznicked.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Art#Tiny Homes#Architecture
