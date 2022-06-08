Big-Hearted Man Turns Trash Into Tiny Houses For Oakland’s Homeless

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO