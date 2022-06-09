ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Chestatee assistant football coach Luther Jones has turned the tragedy of his father's death into a meaningful Brannon Jones Memorial Camp

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
Campers at the 2021 Brannon Jones Memorial Football Camp in Gainesville. Photo courtesy Luther Jones

Luther Jones has found a touching way to channel his most trying time in life and turn it into an opportunity to mentor young people through the game of football.

The assistant football coach for the War Eagles was only in his freshman year at Kennesaw State when his father, Brannon Jones, died at 39.

However, he’s used that tragedy and turned it into a platform to support kids and share the love of football with children ages 4-13 through the Brannon Jones Memorial Football camp.

“Our family took a big hit when my father died because he gave so much to me and my family,” Jones said. “This is a way to live out his memory.”

Now in Year 7, this year’s event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at Chestatee High.

Even though the camp is held at his school’s campus, students from all school districts are welcomed to attend.

Jones said the camp is geared toward getting kids active and providing a meal to eat for those who may be lacking proper nutrition at home.

“As a teacher and coach, I worry about these kids having enough to eat at home, so this gives me some peace of mind,” Jones added.

As a result of the camp, Jones has forged relationships with many coaches who he may have never met otherwise.

In addition, the camp will include games, such as a water balloon fight to help cool off.

Camp sponsors include Syfan Logistics, Boaz, Blueridge Foundations, Riverbend Church, Parks Lumber, Cozy Cove Realty and Global Envoy.

Funds raised has also funded scholarships for student athletes, thanks to the generous sponsors, Jones said.

Also, Jones will have the assistance of pro football players and college coaches, too.

For more information, call Jones at 706-897-7041.

Comments / 0

WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer driver dies in fiery crash on I-85, sheriff says

HART COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a crash on I-85 Monday night in Hart County, Georgia, according to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 177, two miles past the South Carolina state line, Cleveland said. According...
HART COUNTY, GA
