ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Venezuelans big presence in caravan after visa requirement

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GCnw_0g4iyqSy00
1 of 11

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — After walking for two days along rural highways in southern Mexico with several thousand other migrants, Venezuelan Wilber Pires spent what was supposed to be a day of rest for the caravan asking for help to buy medicine for his daughter.

Two-year-old Valesca Pires was hospitalized in Huixtla overnight with a high fever. Other children in the extended family of 18 were sick as well and covered with mosquito bites. Under the roof of a covered court where migrants slept side-by-side on sheets spread over concrete, adults tended to battered feet after walking some 25 miles since departing Tapachula Monday.

“If it’s hard for an adult imagine it for her,” Pires said of his daughter.

Venezuelans make up a large proportion of this caravan, the biggest of the year, in contrast to previous ones. A factor appears to be a policy change implemented by Mexico in January requiring Venezuelans to acquire a visa to enter the country.

Before that change, Venezuelans had flown to Mexico City or Cancun as tourists and then made their way comfortably to the border. Many made it from home to the U.S. border in as little as four days.

Encounters with Venezuelans at the southwest border plunged from 22,779 in January to 3,073 in February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In April, the most recent month available, there were 4,103 encounters.

But the flow of Venezuelan migrants has continued. Since January, more than half of the 34,000 migrants who crossed the treacherous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama were Venezuelans, according to Panama’s National Migration Service.

The visa requirement drove the flow of Venezuelans into the shadows. Those traveling in the caravan are just the visible sign of who is traveling through Mexico out of public view. Many other Venezuelans have likely turned to smugglers.

It was in January, the same month when Mexico imposed the visa requirement, that Pires and other extended family members spread across two cities in Venezuela began a group chat on a messaging platform that would eventually lead to a decision months later to leave their country en masse.

Wildre Pires Álvarez, another cousin traveling with his wife and two children, said it took three months of discussion to decide to leave.

“I was earning $3 to $6 a week,” Pires Álvarez said. “But if you ask me how far that reached: a kilo of rice, a kilo of pasta, a kilo of beans and there went my $6.” Family members complained of frequent electrical blackouts, scarcity and a lack of basic services.

“The goal is the United States,” he said. “The dream is to work and be able to support more family members who stayed in Venezuela.”

The extended family of 18, including eight children, traveled from Venezuela to Mexico’s southern border in 15 days.

On the first day of the three it took to navigate the thick jungle of the Darien between Colombia and Panama, Pires’ cousin Eymar Hernández, passed out.

Flor de los Ángeles, Hernández’s 11-year-old daughter, cried at the memory of her unconscious father.

“He had a problem and they had to help him, give him fluids, air,” she said. “He was really bad in the jungle and that was really hard for me because I was scared about what would happen.”

The family requested asylum in Tapachula, but were given appointments in July to begin the process. They said they did not have enough money to be able to wait that long in a city where work and affordable housing have been scarce.

Jenny Villamizar, Hernández’s wife, said the constant uncertainty, the overwhelming fear that they will not be able to continue, has been awful.

“This is terrible anguish not knowing what we’ll be able to achieve, what we’re going to be able to do,” Villamizar said.

Negotiations between the migrants, their advocates and the Mexican government continued Wednesday. Recently, the government has dissolved other caravans by offering to move migrants to other cities where they could legalize their status more quickly.

Finding consensus on managing migration flows in the region was a top priority for representatives meeting this week at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Jesús Enrique González, another Venezuelan migrant traveling with 10 relatives, including his seven children, said the money he made as a butcher at home was no longer enough to make ends meet with constantly rising prices.

So they left and have been traveling for two months.

Since Panama, González’s children have been critical in helping their father continue. He fell while crossing the Darien Gap and broke his left foot, an injury that requires surgery, which he has so far been unable to attain.

The 53-year-old man is alternating between crutches and a wheelchair pushed by relatives and friends as the family continues northward. They were the last migrants to reach Huixtla on Tuesday.

“We fought until the end to stay in our country because everyone loves their country,” González said. “But seeing how everything was a struggle and we never reached a goal, we decided to leave.”

Comments / 25

Texas Paralegal
3d ago

These illegals are uneducated, unskilled,,,,we have no jobs for these kind of people. They don't even speak English!!! I just read an article that many in this caravan are sick,,,,running high fever,,,a lot of them have mosquito bites all over them!!! We all know about the diseases mosquitos carry!! Also there is a family of 18 in this caravan that have genetic health problems,,,they are seeking free extented healthcare in the US. What do they think we are made of????? Honestly this has gotten totally out of hand!

Reply(1)
20
Molly Wojtacki
3d ago

We will be in the same shape. They need to go to Europe, not the U.S. Were on the verge of a nation meltdown.

Reply(3)
21
toxic truth.
3d ago

if we have inflation now.. we haven't seen anything yet. suppy and demand will go through the roof.

Reply
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Migrant caravan shrinks amid rumor Mexico will issue residency visas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Mexican government will attempt to quell a massive caravan of migrants traveling through the country to the United States's southern border with the issuance of 1,000 humanitarian visas that would allow only a small number of the migrants to reside and work in the country legally.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Visa#Caravans#Politics#Immigration
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy