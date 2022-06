The adage used to be that all politics is local. Now, in the era of social-media warfare and cable combat, it might be downgraded to not all politics is national. I always sound this consumer warning before joining the media mob in divining the significance of some local race because the pundits need to draw larger implications to keep people interested. This is especially true of Tuesday’s primary results, which mainly featured low-profile congressional races with candidates who are far from household names.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO