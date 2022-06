SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. On Friday, police responded to the 500 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka in an attempt to locate an individual wanted in questioning to for the shooting that occurred early in the day, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Response Team members and Negotiators also responded to the scene trying to make contact with the individual inside.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO