Located in the heart of the Delta in Indianola, the B.B. King and Delta Interpretive Center, through exhibits, tells the story of King’s life and music. “The mission of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is to empower, unite and heal through music, art and education and share with the world the rich cultural heritage of the Mississippi Delta.“

INDIANOLA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO