Teitum Tuioti is trying to adjust. The 2023 outside linebacker prospect moved earlier this year to Oregon because his dad, Tony, left Nebraska’s coaching staff to join the one of new Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Where Tony goes, the family follows, much as they did when, after two years at California, Tony took the job at Nebraska in 2019.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO