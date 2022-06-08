ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Bystander smashes window to save dog left inside car amid triple-digit heat in Palm Desert

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM DESERT, Calif. (KABC) — A good Samaritan smashed the window of an SUV in Palm Desert to save a dog that was trapped inside amid triple-digit...

Comments / 3

