Bystander smashes window to save dog left inside car amid triple-digit heat in Palm Desert

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white
A rescue dog that was stolen from a facility in Camarillo has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 freeway. Paw Works, a Ventura County animal shelter, said the dog named Pretty Girl was taken during an early morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It was not long in being found, but in very bad condition.
Palm Springs Police were investigating an early morning shooting on the city's south side Friday. A shooting at an inhabited location call was received at 12:42 a.m. along the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane, which is just south of East Palm Canyon near the Smoke Tree Plaza shopping center. A security guard reportedly saw
A retired cross-country truck driver has been charged in the cold case killing of a young mother whose body was found near an interstate in Riverside County nearly 30 years ago, officials announced Friday. The suspect, 67-year-old Douglas Thomas, is already in custody in Texas, where he was arrested in late May on suspicion of […]
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Four occupants in a Tesla were trapped after driving off a canyon cliff just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle that missed a turn on...
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision on Bushard Street. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of Brookhurst and Bushard Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene near the Santa Ana River shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports...
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Employees at Paw Works Animal Rescue are hoping to identify the suspect who broke into their Camarillo facility and stole a rescue dog. "Pretty Girl" was stolen Wednesday night after someone picked the lock and broke into the building. The animal rescue says Pretty Girl was...
Yelp’s latest list of top ice cream shops in each state yielded an Orange County winner. Confetti Italian Ice and Custard in Costa Mesa was named the best ice cream shop in California. The ice cream shop is located at 1175 Baker St. and its menu boasts hand-crafted parfaits, Italian ice and Confetti specials, including […]
Tijuana, Baja California — Federal officials in Tijuana have seized a private home after the discovery of an underground tunnel. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the tunnel runs to San Diego, California. The tunnel was found after police responded to the report of an armed man on...
A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. “This suspect’s four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior,” Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. “Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on.”
The newest promotional slot machine video at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, is for all the cool cats who like gambling. And, for anyone who likes cats. The video features three kittens doing their best imitation of pro wrestlers vying for adoption at Animal Friends of the Valleys Animal Shelter in nearby Wildomar, California.
Though the solstice hasn’t quite arrived yet, it’s firmly summertime in my book. The sun is shining, the sweat is sweating, and the windows are flung all the way open. And in this Southern California home, the houseplants are thriving. It’s not hard to see why: The single-story home is absolutely flooded with sunshine, making the whole place feel like one big sunroom or greenhouse.
San Bernardino, CA: The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire around 4:06 p.m. Thursday, June 9, outside of Elks Lodge and Perris Hill Park in the city of San Bernardino. SBCoFD reported they have contained 50% of the fire and will be continuing to work on...
Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed a vacant mill and three other properties in Orange. The fire was reported before noon on Saturday along West River Street and burned well into the evening. The fire was five alarms, with around 20 different...
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver as he tried to cross a street in Thousand Oaks Tuesday. A deputy initially spotted the victim, who appeared to have collapsed in a marked crosswalk, on Thousand Oaks Boulevard just west of Clay Court, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. […]
06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Newport Beach, Calif., (June 8, 2022) – Continuing its strategic expansion into many of California’s most desirable housing markets, award-winning Trumark Homes today announced that sales have begun at L’Aube at Solis Park, a collection of single-family detached homes located at the acclaimed Great Park Neighborhoods in the City of Irvine.
