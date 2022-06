It's Dave's Running Shops 10th anniversary in Findlay! Celebrate the Flag City way with the Flag City 5K and a whole lot of things Findlay. Presented by Marathon, the 5K run/walk kicks off the morning at 9:00am and is followed by a lot of kids activities provided by Findlay Recreation. For the adults, post race refreshments will be provided by Findlay Brewing Co. To give us all the details, Jeff Gibbs of Run Toledo/Run the 419 zoomed into 'What's Going On.'

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO