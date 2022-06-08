ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

In-N-Out Burger construction underway, just months away from opening in Roseburg

By News Staff
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. - A future In-N-Out Burger location is taking shape near the Roseburg Airport. Construction on the 3,885 square...

kpic.com

Comments / 5

Related
KDRV

Traffic closed after vehicle accident in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Traffic is closed in Medford tonight on Crater Lake Avenue between Spring Street and Stevens Street. There has been a motorcycle accident in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street. NewsWatch12 was on the scene, and got confirmation that a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Ashland's first 24-hour homeless shelter looks to close funding gap

Options for Helping Residents of Ashland, or OHRA, celebrated the final stretch towards fully opening its year-round homeless shelter. The former Super 8 Motel just off I-5 needed major renovations to bring the facility up to code and provide an adequate space for center staff. On Thursday, OHRA Development Director...
ASHLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Roseburg, OR
Lifestyle
City
Roseburg, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co./North Bend, June 9

OHA release, June 8, 2022 – Cases: 1,478, 777,700 total; Deaths: 4 new, 7, 683 total; Hospitalized: 298, three more than Tuesday. CHW report, June 8, 2022 – New cases: 44; Active cases: 293; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,321. COVID-19 in North Bend.
kqennewsradio.com

MINOR DAMAGE TO WINERY BUILDING AFTER VEHICLE HITS IT

The Paul O’Brien Winery building near downtown Roseburg received minor damage after a vehicle hit it early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:20 a.m. a 38-year old woman who had worked all night fell asleep at the wheel while on her way home. She was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street when her sedan collided with the structure. No one was injured.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/10 – Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Grow Operation In Jackson County, Medford PD Responds To Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation In Jackson County. On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State...
MEDFORD, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Food Drink
Carscoops

This Motorcycle And Truck Smash Is More Complicated Than It Looks

Warning: Although no one was killed in the following video, it does contain a collision that some viewers might find upsetting. The video starts the same way as so many do in your feed and mine. A bunch of cool cars are turning out from a smaller road onto a bigger one, looking like they’re leaving a car show. We’ve seen enough of these things that we’re already expecting some Mustang-driving clown to get a little over excited with his right foot application and end up pirouetting into the scenery, or maybe to veer left, then right, trying to catch a slide, before mildly T-boning another innocent car coming the other way.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Local farms experience produce delays due to wet spring

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Many Lane County residents have been missing the warm weather this spring - and so have local farms. We checked in with one to learn more. Cool, wet weather has delayed the start of planting season by about a month in Lane County. Rain is usually...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kezi.com

Signs of “severe” COVID-19 outbreak detected in North Bend wastewater

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
NORTH BEND, OR
ijpr.org

Rogue River Basin nearly full for first time in three years

The Rogue River Basin system, which includes Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes, is at 97% capacity. The last time the system was that full was in 2019. "It's a good news story. Pretty much everyone who depends on water from those reservoirs is going to have the water that they need, even recreation," said Chris Gaylord, a public affairs specialist with the Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
opb.org

Medford pauses grant funding to homeless non-profit over alleged ties to conversion therapy

The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men,” was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 90s in Southern California.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Charge nurse asks community to attend Bay Area Hospital board meeting

COOS BAY, Ore. - As Bay Area Hospital endures several consecutive setbacks, including closure of an entire unit, hospital employees join to solicit community support. A regular hospital meeting next week could prove pivotal to finding solutions. Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay saw an exodus of employees coupled with...
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

City of Medford pauses funding, calls for investigation into Set Free Ministries

MEDFORD — After a confrontation at a housing summit between LGBTQ+ advocates and Chad McComas, pastor of Set Free Ministries and director of the Rogue Valley's only low-barrier shelter, Rogue Retreat, the city of Medford paused an $11,550 grant and called for an investigation into Set Free Ministries' disposition toward the LGBTQ+ community.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police make arrest in Coos Bay homicide

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
COOS BAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy