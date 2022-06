(Washington, DC) -- A former western North Carolina Congressman is being called out for his alleged actions on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, testified in a House hearing last night that it was former Vice President Mike Pence who made the decision to send National Guard troops to the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021. Milley claims North Carolina native Mark Meadows wanted to spread the narrative that President Trump had things under control and was making the decisions. Meadows served North Carolina's 11th district before being named the White House Chief of Staff in 2020.

