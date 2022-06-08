Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not worried about the star safety's contract after missing OTAs and staying idle during parts of minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was absent for the team's two weeks of OTAs in May and early June and this week, with the whole team present for mandatory minicamp, he has continued to workout, but sparingly.

The Steelers exercised a fifth year option on Fitzpatrick's rookie contract, keeping him in the Steel City for another year at the hefty price of $10.6 million, making him the seventh-highest paid safety in the NFL. But with the end of his current contract on the horizon, Fitzpatrick, a firs-team All-Pro honoree in 2019 and 2020, is in line for an even bigger payday.

While that fact looms over the practices held on Pittsburgh's South Side this week, Steelers coaches said they are not worried about the state of his contract negotiations.

“I have zero concerns about Minkah Fitzpatrick," Defensive coordinator Tyrel Austin said. "He’s a unicorn. He’s always in great shape. He loves football. He’s got all the stuff you want, so I have zero worries about him. That stuff will take care of itself.”

Defensive backs coach Grady Brown added that he hasn't thought much about it and is instead focused on getting the players in front of him ready for the coming season.

"I'm sure there's a concern," Brown said. "But as a DB's coach, my concern is whoever shows up and is ready to work. That's who I work with everyday. ... I'm sure there is a concern there, but as far as my job description, I'm just getting the guys here ready to play."

While defensive coaches were not concerned about how the contract situation will affect Fitzpatrick's availability, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that there is not yet a set plan for how he will approach minicamp and training camp.

"I don’t," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "We will play it by ear."

