Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 Live Stream: Where To Watch The 2022 NBA Finals Live Online

The NBA Finals moves to Boston as the Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in pivotal Game 3!

Steph Curry scored a game-high 29 points, Jordan Poole had 17, and Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson added 11 points apiece as the Warriors evened the series at 1-1 with a 107-88 Game 2 victory. The Warriors once again erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Boston 35-14 and capping off their run with a dagger of a midcourt three from Poole.

Jayson Tatum bounced back from a poor shooting performance in Game 1 with 28 points on 8-19 shooting, but only two other Boston players ended the game in double figures (Brown with 17 and White with 12). Can the Warriors make it two in a row, or will Boston pick up a victory on their home court? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals live online.

WARRIORS VS CELTICS NBA FINALS GAME 3 START TIME, CHANNEL INFO:

Tonight’s matchup (June 8) is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN3.

WARRIORS VS CELTICS GAME 3 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can stream the NBA Finals live on the ABC website , ABC app , Watch ESPN or the ESPN app . You can also watch tonight’s game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , Sling TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . All of the aforementioned options provide an ABC live stream.

CELTICS VS WARRIORS GAME 3 FREE LIVE STREAM INFORMATION:

If you don’t have a valid cable login, both YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Photo: Getty Images