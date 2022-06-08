Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $125.1 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.41 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

Greif expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

