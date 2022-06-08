ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

City of Asheville announces second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants; Applications up to $5,000

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

The second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants will open for applications on June 20, bringing City investments into Asheville’s neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Matching Grant program was created in 2021 with three main goals:. Build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation;. Empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and. Create...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Council considers grant for Hilliard microhousing development

As housing prices in Asheville continue to rise, one solution might help keep costs down: Go small. A proposed South Slope development taking that approach is now seeking extra help from Asheville City Council. During their meeting of Tuesday, June 14, Council members will consider a land use incentive grant...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The ‘story’ Pack Square could tell

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Lauding the obelisk removal without context won’t erase history. The “story” Councils have told locals, newcomers and tourists alike for nearly 30 years is “We’re paving paradise to install a downhill water slalom from Pritchard Park to the county jail.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Recreation Park Pool opens on Saturday following repairs

Asheville Parks & Recreation today announced that resurfacing and other preventative repairs have been completed at Recreation Park Pool and it will open for the season on Saturday, June 11. Regular operating hours for the pool on 65 Gashes Creek Rd. are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

East Main development adds 8 homes on an acre in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — A new development on East Main Street will feature eight single-family homes scheduled to be completed in 2024. Work at the site has begun after three existing homes were demolished at the corner of East Main Street and North Fairview Avenue. Developer Omnific Properties selected the site because of its close proximity to Converse University and the Converse Heights neighborhood.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Mountain Xpress

Green in brief: MountainTrue turns 2022 Bioblitz into friendly competition

Aspiring Western North Carolina naturalists have the chance to earn some bragging rights through the 2022 Bioblitz hosted by Asheville-based nonprofit MountainTrue. Through Sunday, June 19, residents of Clay, Henderson, Madison and Watauga counties can compete for the title of “County Champion of Biodiversity” by submitting photographic observations of plants, animals and fungi through iNaturalist.org.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Buncombe Lawyers, Others Accused of Fraud

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. A guardian for a former law enforcement officer has filed a complaint in court accusing three Buncombe attorneys and two others of fraud in a scheme to illegally sell his house and keep more than $40,000 in proceeds that belonged to him. The complaint,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'He's here in spirit,' 3 students awarded Asheville High diplomas posthumously

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three hundred twenty-eight seniors graduated from Asheville High School on Thursday, June 9, but three of their original classmates were not there to mark the milestone. O’Brien Gibbs, Harmony Smith and Teylyn McAlpin were awarded diplomas posthumously, according to an Asheville City Schools spokesperson.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Create#Community Engagement
wspa.com

Zip Trips: Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of Forest City stands a burnt chimney. A home burned down in 1850, and the only thing left was the chimney. It stood as a landmark for many people traveling through the area. The chimney located on Main Street is a replica of the original.
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate. Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The right to choose whether to be a mother

A forum called Reproductive Health Care as a Human Right held Sunday, May 22, attracted 25 people in person at the Swannanoa Valley Friends Meetinghouse and on Zoom [avl.mx/bni]. Monroe Gilmour from Western North Carolina Citizens Ending Institutional Bigotry shared the remarkable history of monthly dialogues among Asheville citizens from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WYFF4.com

Grand Bohemian Hotel bringing dozens of jobs to Downtown

The Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Greenville will create dozens of new jobs. They are on track to hire 180 positions. The hotel will have a multi-story bar and restaurant overlooking the river in the heart of Falls Park. The hotel will also feature a ballroom for events and weddings. The high-end hotel will be in the heart of Falls Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
hendersonville.com

31st Annual Hendersonville Antique & Vintage Show

Downtown Hendersonville is the place to be on Saturday, June 11, for the 31st Annual Antique & Vintage Show!. Vendors from around the region will have a variety of antiques, vintage décor, art, mid-century modern, industrial, upcycle, handmade and collectibles. The 31st Annual Antique and Vintage Show will take...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

5 Reasons to Visit Weaverville - A Blue Ridge Gem

Weaverville is a quaint municipality nestled in the northern part of Buncombe County, N.C. The town and the Reems Creek Valley have been a beacon for travelers and settlers since pioneers discovered the area in the 1700s, when it was still Cherokee territory. Weaverville’s scenic beauty, healthful climate and short distance from Asheville’s urban vibe have made it attractive to both tourists and individuals moving to the mountains of North Carolina.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
SYLVA, NC
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
highlandsnews.com

Holbrooks officially wins sheriff race

Brent Holbrooks will follow in his father’s footsteps in serving Macon County as sheriff. Holbrooks was the top vote getter in the May 17 primary and the recount on June 2 showed he still had the votes to win the race. Holbrooks said he was humbled and blessed to...
MACON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy