UnCapped: Saints Row Brewing

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Tony Prebula, owner of Saints Row Brewing in Gaithersburg, about their newly opened location (which is absolutely beautiful) and Prebula’s latest endeavor, a coffee roastery and café named Hallowed Grounds. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: I knew having you on was the only way to get an invite to come down and check the place out. I knew I wasn’t important enough to come to any of the soft openings. So I got to look at the pictures of people enjoying themselves.

Tony Prebula: Well, most of the people who shot pictures were not invited either. It was just supposed to be family and friends.

UnCapped: We have quite a lot to talk about. You have a lot going on. Let’s first talk about the new location where we’re sitting outside.

Prebula: Yeah, thanks for coming out here. We used to be in Rockville, we moved just farther north in Old Town Gaithersburg, which is actually in my backyard. I went to high school right up the street, and I’m raising my family right up the street. That was one of the biggest things that was important to us, to open the brewery close to home, especially with gas prices being what they are. Now we are half a mile down the road. I’m biking and walking here.

UnCapped: I was gonna say, why did you drive here?

Prebula: I have to pick up some kegs later.

UnCapped: That’s acceptable.

Prebula: Yeah, I’m not that strong.

UnCapped: They do sell cargo bikes.

Prebula: Fair point. I’ll look into that. But yeah, we’re here, man. It’s great. It kind of keeps the vibe from the old spot, so it’s kind of friendly, warm, welcoming, fun, chill vibe, but the brewery itself has grown with us, it’s kind of matured. It’s much less of a hole in the wall as our old spot was.

UnCapped: Yeah, it’s really professionally put together.

Prebula: It really is — as opposed to, we used to spend weekends painting and doing other things to take care of our old spot. We had an architect come out here. We had it designed. We have contractors doing all the work, which we could probably do ourselves, but it wouldn’t look as good.

UnCapped: When you walk in and look at the bar, and just look around in general, you think that a professional person runs this place. Then Tony comes out, and you’re like, no, nevermind.

Prebula: My goofy hair, carrying a kid or something. But yeah, it’s fun. The staff is excited. We closed our Rockville location on April 16. We thought it was gonna be about two weeks that we were shut down and in transition, but it turned into a month. We started construction back in February.

UnCapped: Every construction project seems to be like that. Like, you walk in and it looks like nothing’s been done, and you walk in and it looks like nothing’s been done, and then bam — everything is here.

Prebula: Yeah, that’s essentially what happened here. There have been some setbacks. The garage door that we ordered back in November is still not here. They say June. We’ll see. I think having the all-glass doors is really gonna bring the space together. Especially at night, when we have the lights out here, the lights inside, the natural light coming in, and the bar has all the nice mill work and finishes there — it just feels warm and inviting.

UnCapped: This location is easier to get in and out of, too. I think 50% of the times I was there, I saw a wreck.

Prebula: Yeah. That, too. Imagine how many times we saw wrecks. It became a betting game with our bartenders. That or the peewee games

UnCapped: So the building is an upgrade, but you also upgraded all of your equipment.

Prebula: Yeah, the first time you and I met for a podcast, we were brewing on a 1 1/2-barrel system, which seems like forever ago. Then we upgraded to a 3 1/2-barrel system, and now we have almost doubled our capacity. Our new brewhouse is going to be a 7- or 8-barrel system. The building we’re in is actually the old Brawling Bear [brewhouse] location. They were using this building as storage for all their cans that were going into distribution. The giant walk-in, they left that. It’s a huge upgrade for us. It’s huge. It was part of the original building when we took over this lease. We purchased the brewhouse and boiler and some other stuff from Brawling Bear. It’s a nice, copper-clad brewhouse, [and] you can see it from a bar — you can see into the production. We’re switching out all our old fermentation tanks. Basically everything is getting bigger.

This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.