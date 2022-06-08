I Have Celiac Disease and These Are the Only Gluten-Free Bread Crumbs I’ll Ever Eat

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. No matter the size of the kitchen, counter space is always prime real estate — ideally, reserved for either the stuff we actually want to look at or the gear we use on a regular basis. The counter space in my small kitchen in my very old stone house? As you might have guessed, it’s incredibly limited! I leave a few things out all year long (most notably, my beloved coffee maker and my stand mixer), and I pull out other items on a seasonal rotation. My slow cooker, for example, tends to earn a spot during the winter. And now that summer is officially almost here, my Vitamix ONE is back! Proudly sitting on the counter for all to see… and for me to use.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO