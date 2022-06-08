ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Peter Navarro Admits He Is Struggling to Find a Legal Team

By Zoe Strozewski
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Navarro wrote in a letter to Judge Amit Mehta that he is now "very actively seeking a legal team" but is facing "a number of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 211

Disgustipated
3d ago

The wheels of Justice have finally begun to spin. The seditionist Republicans need to be held accountable for trying to appoint an authoritarian dictator as president.

Reply(17)
125
science is truth
3d ago

Bet he is having trouble finding a legal team. No one wants to be associated with this stink. Most lawyers value their reputations

Reply(18)
98
Daniel Rosa
3d ago

I hope the case goes on as scheduled. Its kind of surprising that he's having a hard time when he's had it so easy in life. Executive privilege isn't working out so fine, give him a public defender, free

Reply(5)
60
