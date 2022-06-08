Peter Navarro Admits He Is Struggling to Find a Legal Team
Navarro wrote in a letter to Judge Amit Mehta that he is now "very actively seeking a legal team" but is facing "a number of...www.newsweek.com
The wheels of Justice have finally begun to spin. The seditionist Republicans need to be held accountable for trying to appoint an authoritarian dictator as president.
Bet he is having trouble finding a legal team. No one wants to be associated with this stink. Most lawyers value their reputations
I hope the case goes on as scheduled. Its kind of surprising that he's having a hard time when he's had it so easy in life. Executive privilege isn't working out so fine, give him a public defender, free
