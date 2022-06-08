ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts ends practice on high note at Eagles final day of OTAs

 3 days ago

The Eagles summer work is officially over as the team held their final OTA practice on Wednesday before taking the next six weeks off before training camp.

Although Hurts was not as good as he was in the team’s last session that was open to the media, he did end the day with two impressive throws.

Hurts first touchdown in 7 v. 7 drills came on his 12th throw of the day, hitting receiver John Hightower down the middle of the field for a 40+ yard touchdown. The pass from Hurts was perfect as he lead Hightower into the end zone and allowed him to keep his stride, creating separation from two defenders that were covering him.

Hurts followed that touchdown up with another touchdown on the very next play. This one was to receiver Quez Watkins, who got free behind the secondary and had a few steps on his defender. The throw from Hurts was not perfect, and wobbled a bit in the air, but it got there for the touchdown.

Hurts could have had a third-straight touchdown if not for a dropped pass from receiver Deon Cain. Hurt put the ball right into Cain’s hands, but the pass was knocked away by the defender as Cain went down. In a game it might have been reviewed to see if Cain was down before the ball was ripped away, but it was ruled incomplete on the field.

The strong ending to the practice was much needed by Hurts as he didn’t have a great start to the day.

Hurts mostly dinked-and-dunked the ball at the start of practice, and on at least two snaps where he had completions he likely would have had to either run or been sacked due to strong coverage in the secondary. He went 4/5 on his first set of team drills, with the only incompletion being a drop, and then went 2/4 on this second set before ending the day with the long touchdowns on his final turn in team drills.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew didn’t have a great day in team drills, mostly checking the ball down and completing the ball to running backs. He also had one pass picked off when he tried to squeeze it into a tight window to receiver Britain Covey. The pass was deflected by linebacker Kyzir White before being picked off by Davion Taylor.

Here are the final stats from the practice:

Quarterback Stats from Wednesday:
Jalen Hurts: 10/14, 2 TD, 0 INT
Garnder Minshew: 8/11, 0 TD, 1 INT

