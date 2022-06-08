ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Hampton Roads students surprised with $25k scholarships

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Cameron David-Elsbery had no idea what he was walking into when he was called to the Maury High School auditorium Wednesday morning.

His aunts, counselors, principal and representatives from the ACCESS College Foundation had gathered for a surprise — a $25,000 college scholarship.

“You know when you know someone’s potential, and you want to see them do great,” said his aunt, Daneisha Elsbery. “But to actually be present for it, it’s almost surreal. That’s how this makes me feel.”

Maury High was the first stop on the ACCESS Scholarship Caravan for the day, which handed out two more $25,000 scholarships. Victoria Rojas of Oscar Smith High School and Catherine Rose Kelly of Ocean Lakes High School also received the “top awards” ACCESS has to offer, CEO and President Bonnie Sutton said.

“I’m just very grateful to everyone who has supported me in this way,” David-Elsbery said.

They were selected based on their “Beating the Odds” essays, in which they described a hardship they overcame.

For David-Elsbery, this meant overcoming obstacles “on and off the field,” according to ACCESS advisor and football coach, Darius Blount. He explained that on top of personal challenges, the “humble and mannerable” high schooler had to face COVID and taking a year off from football.

David-Elsbery will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to study nursing. Also planning to attend VCU, Rojas will major in biomedical engineering. Kelly is heading to Old Dominion University to study oceanography and recreation.

All knew they were receiving scholarships from ACCESS, but until Wednesday they didn’t know how much.

ACCESS offers services to support underrepresented and low-income high school students in South Hampton Roads. This includes help with financial aid applications, getting set up to take the ACT or SAT and more.

“It’s definitely exciting for the ACCESS staff,” Sutton said. “We work hard in the schools all year.”

This is the 34th year the foundation has been able to offer scholarships to local students, and this was only the first round of scholarships awarded. More will be announced in a future luncheon.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

