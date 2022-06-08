ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Moms' Newborns Show Motoric Deficits: Study

By Thomas Hochwarter, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Babies born to mothers infected with COVID-19 show difficulties with motor development some weeks after birth, according to results of a preliminary...

