ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Local efforts have cut plastic waste on Australia's beaches by almost 30% in 6 years

By Kathryn Willis, Marine Socioecologist, University of Tasmania, Britta Denise Hardesty, Senior Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO, Chris Wilcox, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO, Joanna Vince, Senior lecturer, University of Tasmania
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BXSB_0g4ihhEW00
Kathryn Willis , Author provided

It’s common to hear about large amounts of plastic waste floating around our oceans. But while the problem of plastic waste is growing globally, in Australia it’s going the other way.

This is because most plastic rubbish we find on Australia’s beaches comes from us , not from other countries . Our new study shows local efforts in waste management have worked, reducing coastal litter by 29% over the last six years.

We found the greatest reductions in litter in the environment when it was simpler to access bins or when people were motivated through economic measures. In essence, these actions either save time or money for people trying to dispose of waste appropriately.

What doesn’t work? Awareness raising without tools or infrastructure to back it up. Messages and reminders don’t work if there are no options at hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVAFL_0g4ihhEW00
These type of local government actions encourage the public to dispose of waste properly through economic incentives. Kathryn Willis

Global issue, local solutions

Plastic pollution is a global crisis harming wildlife , economies and livelihoods. The recent signing of the Global Plastics Treaty has added momentum to the world’s efforts to cut the estimated 6-12 million tonnes of plastic waste entering our oceans every year.

But we still know little about practical ways of cutting the amount of plastic entering the environment outside of rhetorical campaigns to ban plastic.

To find out what works, we focused on local governments. Councils are well placed to tackle the problem, as they are typically at the coal face of waste management. Councils collect and dispose of our waste while also dealing with illegal dumping and litter.

Read more: We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots

We undertook 563 litter surveys across 183 beaches in 32 local governments. From this, we identified actions with the largest effect on reducing coastal litter. Then we used three established theories of human behaviour to try to understand what makes these local actions successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5cg8_0g4ihhEW00
Local interventions reduce plastic pollution in the environment. Author supplied

In short, we found the most successful actions either saved time or money for people and local governments trying to dispose of waste in the right way.

We found that, in isolation, efforts to control plastic waste by targeting personal and social norms in the community did not reduce plastic litter on local beaches. This suggests a narrow focus on raising awareness will not work. But when awareness efforts are combined with tools and infrastructure, they become more effective .

Directly involving community members in clean-up activities like Clean Up Australia Day , or programs focusing on dumping and littering also helped keep our coastlines cleaner. Such programs encouraged people to watch for and report litterbug behaviour through hotlines .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwnR2_0g4ihhEW00
We found less plastic pollution in areas encouraging participation in clean-ups. Kathryn Willis

Changing how we think of plastic

To keep reducing waste around Australia, we need to transform our relationship with plastic. If we stop viewing plastic as a disposable commodity and start recognising its value, it will become something too good to throw away.

One of the biggest positive local government changes we saw was the shift towards collecting different streams of household waste and recycling. Local governments and the public are moving away from a collect and dump mindset to a reduce, sort and improve approach.

Many Australian households now have three or four bins to separate glass , green waste (often with food scraps ) and paper from their general waste and mixed recycling. These bins not only make it easier for us to separate and discard our waste properly, but well-separated waste and recycling streams make it easier for local governments to produce revenue from rubbish.

Read more: Four bins might help, but to solve our waste crisis we need a strong market for recycled products

With Australia’s recent ban on waste exports , better waste management holds clear benefits for people, communities, businesses and the environment.

Tackling litter-prone areas

Although litter is now declining along our beaches, we still have a long way to go. We’ve found high levels of plastic near our major cities and along remote coastlines , such as the west coast of Tasmania and the Gulf of Carpentaria. Pollution in remote areas is largely due to lost and discarded fishing gear washed up in remote areas.

By contrast, we can do a lot more to tackle hotspots closer to home, such as waterways and bushland near major population centres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbPO0_0g4ihhEW00
Common types of litter found along Australia’s coastline. Kathryn Willis

In Australia, we find more litter in socially and economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods as well as along our highways and in car parks and retail strips. By contrast, we find less in areas we associate with higher aesthetic and cultural values such as beaches and parks.

Interestingly, economically disadvantaged areas seem to benefit the most from container deposit schemes and other economic incentives. These incentives appear to shift the behaviour of litterers and create an incentive to collect containers left in the environment.

It is encouraging to know we are the main source of plastic on our beaches. We have the power to change what happens locally. We don’t have to wait for global-scale action on plastics.

On this front, Australia has changed quickly and for the better. Our local governments and environmental groups can guide us to make wise decisions on waste.

Kathryn Willis was supported by the School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania

Britta Denise Hardesty receives funding from United Nations Environment, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Oak Family Foundation.

Chris Wilcox receives funding from Ocean Conservancy, PADI Aware, and CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere. He also receives funding from Oak Family Foundation and PM Angell Foundation.

Joanna Vince receives funding from the CSIRO for plastics related work.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Plastic Recycling Doesn’t Work and Will Never Work

Americans support recycling. We do too. But although some materials can be effectively recycled and safely made from recycled content, plastics cannot. Plastic recycling does not work and will never work. The United States in 2021 had a dismal recycling rate of about 5 percent for post-consumer plastic waste, down from a high of 9.5 percent in 2014, when the U.S. exported millions of tons of plastic waste to China and counted it as recycled—even though much of it wasn’t.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works. Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years....
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheConversationAU

One of Australia’s tiniest mammals is heading for extinction – but you can help

They weigh around 15 grams, the same as a 50 cent coin. They devour vast quantities of insects. And they’re in real trouble. Our new research has found the critically endangered southern bent-wing bat is continuing to decline. Its populations are centred on just three “maternity” caves in southeast South Australia and southwest Victoria, where the bats give birth and raise their young. At night, mothers leave their pups clustered in a “creche” on the cave ceiling while they head out to hunt for moths, including agricultural pest species. These beautiful bats have already lost 90% of the natural vegetation...
WILDLIFE
One Green Planet

How the Numbers on Disposable Plastics Work

By now, hopefully, we recognize that recycling isn’t necessarily the solution to all our waste problems. While recycling may use less energy than making something new and certainly uses fewer resources, the process is still energy-intensive and requires tons of transportation and factories (and all the pollution that accompanies that).
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Pollution#Beaches#Waste Management
TheConversationAU

Australia has overshot three planetary boundaries based on how we use land

We used to believe the world’s resources were almost limitless. But as we spread out across the planet, we consumed more and more of these resources. For decades, scientists have warned we are approaching the limits of what the environment can tolerate. In 2009, the influential Stockholm Resilience Centre first published its planetary boundaries framework. The idea is simple: outline the global environmental limits within which humanity could develop and thrive. This concept has become popular as a way to grasp our impact on nature. For the first time, we have taken these boundaries – which can be hard to...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

A huge Atlantic ocean current is slowing down. If it collapses, La Niña could become the norm for Australia

Climate change is slowing down the conveyor belt of ocean currents that brings warm water from the tropics up to the North Atlantic. Our research, published today in Nature Climate Change, looks at the profound consequences to global climate if this Atlantic conveyor collapses entirely. We found the collapse of this system – called the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation – would shift the Earth’s climate to a more La Niña-like state. This would mean more flooding rains over eastern Australia and worse droughts and bushfire seasons over southwest United States. East-coast Australians know what unrelenting La Niña feels like....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Two years on from the first reported cases of this complication, about 120 children have been diagnosed with it in Australia. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome is being actively monitored by a paediatric hospital surveillance system in Australia, called PAEDS, that includes eight children’s hospitals. PAEDS has estimated the syndrome affects roughly one in...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
Phys.org

U.S. Department of Agriculture approves release of tiny wasp that targets destructive fruit fly

After 12 years of research, a parasitic wasp that controls a highly destructive fruit fly will be released by Oregon State University agricultural scientists in June. Vaughn Walton, Extension entomologist and professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has permitted release of the wasp (Ganaspis brasiliensis), a slow process that took more than 10 years from application to decision. Now that they have a permit, Walton's lab, which is part of the OSU Agricultural Experiment Station, is raising enough wasps to make a dent in the spotted wing drosophila (SWD) population in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
One Green Planet

New Zealand Announces Plan to Charge Farmers for Emissions From Their Livestock

New Zealand has announced a draft plan to have farmers pay for emissions from livestock to tackle one of the country’s biggest sources of greenhouse gases. The proposal, created by the government and farm community representatives, would make New Zealand, which is a massive agricultural exporter, the very first country to have farmers pay for emissions from their livestock.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

California Vineyards Threatened by Wrath of Grape-Killing Bugs

A polka-dotted planthopper is threatening your evening glass of syrah. It's named the spotted lanternfly -- and it's truly a menace. This odd little bug feeds on a wide range of fruits and trees and is often charged with the crime of destroying crops by exuding what's called a "honeydew" that fosters toxic mold. Needless to say, it causes absolute mayhem among agricultural communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The one thing missing from Biden’s surprise solar panel order

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Solar stocks, for better or for worse, have become enslaved to political risk. Concerns about trade tariffs, local net-metering regulations, and government inaction have bounced solar company’s shares around like ping-pong balls in the past six months. This week, investors woke to the news of President Joe Biden’s executive order […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideHook

It’s High Time We Acknowledged That Plastic Recycling Is a Myth

Nearly 40% of Americans consume fast food on a given day. That level of consumption has an obvious impact on public health. But it’s an equally alarming statistic for climate experts. A single meal from McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Subway can contain up to five different kinds of plastic, which simply can’t be recycled together.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ultra-polluting Scarborough-Pluto gas project could blow through Labor’s climate target – and it just got the green light

The Albanese government has this week thrown its support behind what’ll be one of Australia’s most polluting developments: the Scarborough-Pluto gas project in Western Australia. Our analysis last year found the full Scarborough-Pluto project will emit almost 1.4 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifetime. That’s over three times Australia’s current annual emissions, and around 14 times WA’s annual emissions. We calculate that the emissions from this project and all of its related activities will add about 41 megatonnes per year to Australia’s national emissions by 2030. That is a materially relevant number – it’s nearly 7% of our emissions in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas

Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022. — Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy