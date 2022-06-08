ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOrC8_0g4ihWTP00

An attorney for Bill Cosby challenged an accuser of the actor and comedian Wednesday over her struggles with depression, suggesting they were clearly not spurred by Cosby sexually abusing her when she was 16 in 1975, as her lawsuit alleges.

Judy Huth filed the lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 that same year brought back painful memories of her sexual assault, and brought on subsequent depression. Huth, now 64, said she initially remembered being 15 when Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion , though she recently determined she was 16.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean showed Huth medical records from 2011, 2012 and 2013 in which her doctor assessed her with major depression and prescribed her anti-depressants.

“We can agree that you suffered from major depression before your son turned 15?” Bonjean asked Huth, who was on the witness stand in a Los Angeles County courthouse for a second day in the civil trial.

“I don't know that I did,” Huth said.

“So medical records showing that would be inaccurate?” Bonjean asked.

Huth repeatedly answered that and similar questions by saying she did not remember dealing with depression or taking medications for it during those years, but acknowledged that the documents in front of her said she had.

Bonjean also pointed to different potential causes for Huth's depression.

“You had a long history of trauma in your life that had nothing to do with Mr. Cosby, right?” Bonjean asked.

“Nothing as bad as that, that's for sure,” Huth answered.

Huth testified to living in an abusive home with her mother as a child until age 10 when she moved in with her father and things got far better. She also said her grandfather attempted to molest her when she was four, and she was involved in a horrific car accident in which a family of five was killed.

Huth told jurors Tuesday that Cosby in the spring of 1975 had taken her and a friend to the Playboy Mansion, and in a bedroom adjacent to a game room had tried to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually. Cosby has denied abusing Huth.

The trial represents one of the last remaining legal claims against the 85-year-old Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out by an appeals court last year, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits against his will. He is not attending the trial, and will not testify, but short segments of a video deposition he gave in 2014 will be played.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 3

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bill Cosby's civil trial accuser says he molested her at 16

Judy Huth recalled being distraught while describing an allegation that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her near a game room at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. While shedding tears, Huth testified in a civil trial against Cosby on Tuesday that he molested her when she was 16. She claims Cosby tried to put his hand down her tight pants, exposed himself before he forced Huth to touch him sexually on a bed in a “blue room,” which she says was adjacent to the game room.“He forced himself on me,” recalled Huth, whose testimony came in the Los Angeles County trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Lawsuits#Huth Medical Records
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

R. Kelly Befriends Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Frank James, the 62-year-old man in custody for the April 12 subway shooting in Brooklyn seems to have made a new friend in jail—R. Kelly. According to the Daily News, their “behind bars bromance” began at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. James, however, is awaiting trial for the mass shooting in which 10 people were wounded.More from VIBE.comTrey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Exposing Woman's Breast At A 2013 PartyR. Kelly Seeks...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Chinese man files for divorce after paternity tests reveal all three daughters are not his

A man in China is seeking to end his marriage of 16 years after paternity tests revealed he was not the biological father of the three daughters he raised.The 45-year-old man, identified by his surname Chen, went ahead with the paternity tests after he grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour, South China Morning Post reported, citing China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station.“None of them was my own child,” said Mr Chen in an interview with the station.Mr Chen, who is a resident of eastern China’s Jiangxi province, said he used to work away from home but maintained a close...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s husband responds to Jan 6 hearing saying she was trying to stop riot

Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...
Oxygen

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her 30-Year Battle With PTSD After Being Raped At Gunpoint

Hollywood star Gabrielle Union is discussing what it’s like to live with PTSD, which she developed after she was raped when she was 19 years old. The “Bring It On” actress posted an edited video on Instagram on Wednesday, showing her and her husband, Dwyane Wade, at the 2022 Met Gala. With text, she depicted her husband as “anxiety” before welcoming him into her arms while a crew member (labeled “triggers”) moved around her Versace dress.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

691K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy